Pune reports 353 cases of black fungus, 20 deaths so far

As many as 353 new cases of black fungus (mucormycosis) and 20 deaths were reported in Pune, according to the official data of district administration on Saturday.

The district has seen a spike in the cases of mucormycosis in the last couple of days and at present there are about 115 patients who are still being treated in the different hospitals. "Out of 353 cases reported in Pune district about 167 cases were reported from Pune city and 11 from Pune rural of which all have been treated and discharged from the hospitals.

Presently there are 115 active patients of Mucormycosis in Pune district including 70 cases from Pimpri Chinchwad and 45 being treated at state-run Sassoon General Hospital," informed district administration. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has alone reported 10 deaths recently."The disease is seen mainly in people who were critical for Covid-19 and later recovered after getting treatment.

People in the age group of 40 to 50 years and above are seen most affected with it," said Dr Pravin Savale, Additional Health Chief of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. He further said till now there are more than 90 cases of Mucormycosis reported and 10 deaths have been reported in different hospitals of Pimpri Chinchwad.