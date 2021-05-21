'Shortage of injections to treat mucormycosis', says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar as Pune logs over 300 cases

Maharashtra's Pune has recorded over 300 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday. However, there is a shortage of injections to treat the infection, he added.
He said: "Presently there are over 300 cases of black fungus in Pune, including many outsiders (residents of other districts). There's a shortage of injections for them. If there are 300 patients, around 1800 injections a day are needed and that is not available in required number. A person with mucormycosis needs to be given six injections in a day."
Pawar added that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has already made its treatment free under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY).
Meanwhile, the Dy CM further said that Health Minister Rajesh Tope, in a meeting with PM Modi, has demanded more injections to treat the infection. "We also spoke to its manufacturers & we were informed they've been asked to give it to Centre that will decide on the allocation to states," he added.
On Thursday, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the shortage of Amphotericin-B, a drug used for treating mucormycosis, will be resolved soon as various new drug firms have got approvals to manufacture the drug.
"Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) curing drug #AmphotericinB's shortage will be resolved soon! Within three days, 5 more Pharma companies have got New Drug Approval for producing it in India, in addition to the existing 6 pharma companies," Mandaviya said in a tweet.
Mandaviya, who is the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, also said that existing pharma companies have already started ramping up the production of the drug.
"Indian Companies have also placed orders for importing 6 lakh vials of #AmphotericinB. We are leaving no stone unturned to smoothen the situation," he noted.
Further, he said that Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Natco Pharma, Gufic Biosciences, Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Lyca Pharmaceuticals have received approval for production of Amphotericin-B in recent days.
Companies like Mylan, BDR Pharma, Sun Pharma and Cipla are already into the manufacturing of the drug, he added.
(With PTI inputs)
