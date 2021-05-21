'Shortage of injections to treat mucormycosis', says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar as Pune logs over 300 cases

Maharashtra's Pune has recorded over 300 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday. However, there is a shortage of injections to treat the infection, he added.

He said: "Presently there are over 300 cases of black fungus in Pune, including many outsiders (residents of other districts). There's a shortage of injections for them. If there are 300 patients, around 1800 injections a day are needed and that is not available in required number. A person with mucormycosis needs to be given six injections in a day."