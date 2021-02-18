Pune: City records spike in COVID-19 cases - Check cases in your area

Pune city on Wednesday recorded a significant spike in COVID-19 cases. 428 new coronavirus cases were reported in the day, taking its caseload to 1,95,924.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,806 with four new fatalities.

A total of 262 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 1,881.

As of now, 1,89,237 people have been discharged/ recovered.

Mohol has also shared the ward wise breakdown of new COVID-19 cases. Check out the cases in your area.