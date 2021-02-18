Pune: City records spike in COVID-19 cases - Check cases in your area

Pune city on Wednesday recorded a significant spike in COVID-19 cases. 428 new coronavirus cases were reported in the day, taking its caseload to 1,95,924.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,806 with four new fatalities.
A total of 262 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 1,881.
As of now, 1,89,237 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Mohol has also shared the ward wise breakdown of new COVID-19 cases. Check out the cases in your area.
Aundh - Baner 43
Bhawani Peth 13
Bibwewadi 37
Dhankawadi -Sahakarnagar 35
Dhole Patil Road 26
Hadapsar - Mundhwa 40
Kasba -Vishrambagwada 12
Kondhwa - Yewalewadi 17
Kothrud - Bawdhan 41
Nagar Road -Vadgaonsheri 38
Shivajinagar - Gholeroad 21
Sinhgad Road 28
Wanawadi - Ramtekadi 11
Warje - Karvenagar 42
Yerawada - Kalas - Dhanori 24
Meanwhile, an official stated that the Pune division also reported a huge surge in COVID-19 cases - from 749 on Tuesday to 1,013 today. This has taken the division's tally to 5,11,171 and increased the death toll to 11,683," he added.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,787 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day count this year, the state health department said. The state's COVID-19 tally has now risen to 20,76,093, the department said in a statement.
The state reported 40 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 51,631, it said. Also, 3,853 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery tally to 19,85,261, the statement said. With this, the state now has 38,013 active cases, it added.
This is the eighth straight day when the state has reported more than 3,000 cases in a day, indicating a steady rise in infections as compared to the previous few weeks.
The recent spurt in cases led Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to warn on Tuesday that if COVID-19 norms were not followed, people should be prepared for a fresh round of strict lockdown.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases -- 20,76,093; new cases -- 4,787; death toll -- 51,631; discharged -- 19,85,261; active cases -- 38,013; people tested so far -- 1,54,55,268.
(With inputs from PTI)