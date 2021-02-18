Pune district records 857 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday recorded 857 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily count in the last few days, taking the overall infection figure to 3,94,726, an official said.

Also, six more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 9,156, he said.

As per the daily COVID-19 report issued by the district health officer, for the last three to four days, less than 650 cases were being reported.

However, 857 cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

As per the report, atotalof8507 samples was tested in the last 24 hours.

In view of the recent spike in cases, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh appealed to people to follow physical distancing, mask and hygiene-related norms to contain the coronavirus spread.

Mayor Muralidhar Mohol, who held a meeting over the rising COVID-19 cases in the city, said the Pune Municipal Corporation is prepared to tackle any situation and appealed to citizens to take extra precautions.

"Last week, the positivity rate of COVID-19 was 4.6 per cent which has now reached 12.5 per cent. The number of people taking treatment for COVID-19 has also increased," he tweeted.

Mohol said on Wednesday Pune city recorded 428 new infections in the city.