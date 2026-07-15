Pune: Private Tuition Tutor Booked Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Molesting Minor In Ambegaon Plateau - Video

A private tuition instructor was arrested after assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Pune's Ambegaon Plateau. |

A shocking incident has come to light from South Pune, where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by the instructor of her private tuition class in the Ambegaon Plateau area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ambegaon Plateau Police Station.

The accused, identified as Arif Sayyed, allegedly touched the minor girl inappropriately in a private class setting. A case has been registered against the accused after the minor girl reported the incident.

The visuals of the man being confronted by the enraged locals have gone viral on the internet. Locals are seen catching and slapping the accused before handing him over to the police.

Pune - In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the driver of her private tuition class in the Ambegaon Plateau area under the jurisdiction of Ambegaon Plateau Police Station. According to police, the accused, identified as Arif Sayyed,… pic.twitter.com/L5dbx4rvg8 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 15, 2026

According to the Pune Mirror, Arif Sayyed used to run private tuition classes in the area. After the girl reported the incident to her family, who then alerted the local residents and authorities.

Locals confront the accused

Several locals, after hearing about the news, caught Sayyed and assaulted him before handing him over to the police. The accused was detained by the police, and a case has been filed against him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as further investigation is underway.

POCSO Act, enacted in 2012, ensures that offences involving the sexual abuse and exploitation of children under the age of 18 are dealt with strictly. The law provides stringent punishment for those convicted of such crimes and is specifically designed to protect children from sexual offences.

Separate case

In a separate case reported a few days back, an eight-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a 32-year-old security guard, employed by Maa Corporate Services, a courier company. The incident occurred after the child had gone to the building’s toilet, where the alleged assault took place.

The incident, reported on Sunday, has triggered widespread outrage among local residents who blocked vehicular movement outside the Pydhonie police station.

Following the incident, the police have arrested the accused, who is reportedly a native of Jharkhand and had been working at the company for the past six months.