Mumbai: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexual Assault Case Near Pydhonie Police Station Sparks Protest, Guard Arrested | File photo

Mumbai: An eight-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on Sunday, triggering a road blockade outside the Pydhonie police station and throwing traffic into a tizzy.

A 32-year-old private guard employed by Maa Corporate Services, a courier company, has been arrested, while the victim, who suffered serious injuries, was admitted to hospital. The child had gone to the building’s toilet, where the alleged assault took place.

The accused, native of Jharkhand who had been working at the company for the past six months.

According to the police, the child, who lives near the courier company's premises, had gone to a building restroom when the accused allegedly lured her inside and sexually assaulted her. The victim sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 12 at around 2:15 pm, after which the victim's parents lodged a complaint at the Paydhuni Police Station. Police acted swiftly and arrested the accused, who is expected to be produced before a court. Further investigation is underway.

The alleged assault sparked widespread outrage among local residents, who staged a protest outside the police station demanding stringent and immediate action against the accused.

The mob stopped the protest after being pacified by the cops. Security was beefed up outside the police station.

(With additional reporting by FPJ Digital's Correspondent Nirmeeti Patole)