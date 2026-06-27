Thane Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Bhiwandi, Suspect Arrested Within 2 Hours; Massive Outrage By Residents

MP News: Man Drags 14-Year-Old Girl Into Hut, Allegedly Rapes Her In Shivpuri; Accused Arrested | Representational Image

Thane: A horrific incident of sexual assault against a seven-year-old girl in the Kasheli area of Bhiwandi has left the local community in a state of shock and fury. The brutal crime, which took place on Thursday, led to a massive public outcry and a rapid police investigation that led to the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect.

Details On The Horrific Incident

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon while the young victim was playing outside her residential building with her 10-year-old brother. According to a Times of India report, the accused, who lived in a nearby rented flat, approached the siblings under the guise of offering them snacks.

He allegedly handed the brother a Rs 50 note and instructed him to go purchase a bottle of water, a calculated move to isolate the girl. Once the brother was out of sight, the assailant forcibly dragged the child into his flat. Inside, he reportedly tied and gagged the girl before committing the assault.

The victim managed to escape the scene later that evening and returned home, where she narrated the ordeal to her traumatised parents. They immediately approached the Narpoli Police Station to file a formal complaint.

Massive Outrage By Locals

The report of such a heinous act against a minor triggered an immediate and volatile reaction from the local residents. By the time the police had initiated their response, hundreds of angry citizens had converged outside the Narpoli Police Station, chanting slogans and demanding the death penalty for the perpetrator. The intensity of the protest forced authorities to deploy heavy reinforcements to manage the crowd and maintain law and order.

Accused Arrested Within 2 Hours

In response to the mounting pressure and the severity of the crime, a special police team was mobilised. The team launched a search operation, successfully tracking down and arresting the suspect within two hours of the complaint being registered. The accused has been booked on charges of rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Sub-District Hospital for urgent medical attention. Hospital authorities have stated that while the child is currently under observation, her condition is stable.

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