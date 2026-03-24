Outrage In Bhiwandi: 58-Year-Old Man Booked For Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl Over Three Months

In a chilling incident that has sparked outrage in Bhiwandi, a 58-year-old man has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl over a period of three months. | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: In a chilling incident that has sparked outrage in Bhiwandi, a 58-year-old man has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl over a period of three months.

Family Overcomes Hesitation

The Bhoiwada police initiated action on Sunday after the survivor's family overcame their initial hesitation and approached the authorities.

According to police sources, the horrific abuse occurred between December 2025 and February 2026 at the accused's residence in the Nizampura locality. The suspect, taking advantage of his age and the trust of the victim, reportedly lured the child to his home under various pretexts before subjecting her to the assault.

The accused and the victim's family appear to be acquaintances, which the suspect exploited to gain access to the minor," an official stated.

Legal Action

The Bhoiwada police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): Sections 64 (punishment for rape) and 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual (POCSO Act) Offences Act.

While the First Information Report (FIR) was filed this past Sunday, investigators are looking into the reasons behind the delay in reporting the matter.

The family was in a state of deep shock.

Sensitive Investigation

We are handling the case with utmost sensitivity to ensure the minor's well-being while building a watertight case against the accused the official added.

No arrest has been officially confirmed yet, but police are conducting a rigorous interrogation. The incident has left the local community in Bhiwandi in a state of shock, raising serious concerns regarding the safety of minors within their own neighborhoods.

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