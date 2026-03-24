Heatwave Warning: Mumbai Hospitals Report Surge In Heatstroke Cases As Doctors Highlight Serious Risks To Brain Health

As temperatures continue to climb across the city, hospitals are witnessing a sharp rise in cases of heatstroke, dehydration, and heat-related neurological complications. | AI

Mira-Bhayandar: As temperatures continue to climb across the city, hospitals are witnessing a sharp rise in cases of heatstroke, dehydration, and heat-related neurological complications. Medical experts warn that the ongoing heatwave is not only straining physical health but also posing serious risks to brain function.

Alarming Symptoms

According to healthcare professionals at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, an increasing number of patients are reporting symptoms such as dizziness, confusion, persistent headaches, fatigue, and fainting spells. These early signs of heat exhaustion, if ignored, can rapidly progress to life-threatening heatstroke.

Dr. Pavan Pai, Consultant Interventional Neurologist and Stroke Specialist, highlighted the growing concern. “Extreme heat can significantly impact brain health. Dehydration and electrolyte imbalances interfere with normal brain function, leading to poor concentration, mood disturbances, and, in severe cases, stroke-like symptoms,” he said.

Temperature Sensitivity

He further explained that the brain is highly sensitive to temperature fluctuations. When the body overheats, it can disrupt blood flow to the brain and impair neural activity, making timely hydration and cooling measures essential.

Doctors have identified several high-risk groups, including children, senior citizens, and individuals with pre-existing neurological or cardiovascular conditions. Outdoor workers such as construction labourers, traffic police personnel, and delivery workers are particularly vulnerable due to prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and high humidity levels.

“Even mild dehydration can affect memory, alertness, and decision-making abilities,” Dr. Pai added. “In extreme cases, heatstroke may lead to brain swelling, seizures, or permanent neurological damage.”

Experts recommend simple yet effective preventive measures, including staying well-hydrated, consuming electrolyte-rich fluids, avoiding outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, and ensuring adequate rest.

With Mumbai grappling with rising temperatures and high humidity, health professionals stress that protecting brain health is just as crucial as safeguarding the body. Awareness, early recognition of symptoms, and prompt action remain key to preventing serious complications during the summer months.

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