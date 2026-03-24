Maharashtra BJP Chief Ravindra Chavan Visits Mauritius, Lays Foundation For Expanded Maharashtra Bhavan With ₹8 Crore State Support

Highlighting the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between Maharashtra and Mauritius, BJP Maharashtra President Ravindra Chavan said that the Marathi community in Mauritius has preserved its cultural identity with great pride despite living thousands of miles away. |

Mumbai: Highlighting the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between Maharashtra and Mauritius, BJP Maharashtra President Ravindra Chavan said that the Marathi community in Mauritius has preserved its cultural identity with great pride despite living thousands of miles away.

Foundation Laid

He was speaking during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the expanded Maharashtra Bhavan at Moka in Mauritius, held in his presence. The project has received financial support of ₹8 crore from the Maharashtra government, for which the local community expressed gratitude.

During his two-day visit to Mauritius, Chavan held meetings with several high-level dignitaries to further strengthen India–Mauritius relations. He paid a courtesy visit to Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool at his official residence. Discussions focused on key areas such as bilateral relations, blue economy, tourism, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. The President described Mauritius as “India’s younger brother” and appreciated the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressing gratitude for India’s continued support.

Expanding Cooperation

Chavan also held meetings with Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful, IT and Innovation Minister Avinash Ramtohul, and Arts and Culture Minister Mahendra Gondeea. During the interactions, discussions were held on expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence, cultural exchange, and strengthening institutional ties. Ramtohul also appreciated Maharashtra’s use of GPS technology in the public distribution system to enhance transparency and highlighted Mauritius’s ambition to become an AI gateway for Africa with India’s support.

A key highlight of the visit was the groundbreaking ceremony of the Maharashtra Bhavan expansion project in Moka. The new facility, being developed under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, is expected to strengthen Marathi identity on a global platform. The local community also supported naming the auditorium after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Cultural Celebrations

The visit also included participation in cultural events organized by the Mauritius Marathi community, including “Maha Ganeshotsav 2025,” where grants were distributed. Chavan also visited the Bihar Festival along with India’s High Commissioner to Mauritius, Anurag Srivastava.

Meetings were also held with prominent members of the Marathi diaspora, including MP Arvin Babajee and leaders of various Marathi cultural organizations. Financial assistance was distributed to several Marathi institutions across Mauritius as part of the Maharashtra government’s cultural outreach initiative.

The visit is being seen as a significant step towards further strengthening the longstanding friendship and cultural bond between Maharashtra and Mauritius.

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