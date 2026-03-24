Mumbai News: BMC Sports Complex Redevelopment Faces Opposition, Corporators Push For New Corporation Hall

Debate intensifies over BMC plan as corporators demand new hall while activists seek heritage preservation | File Photo

Mumbai, March 24: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to redevelop the municipal sports complex has hit a roadblock, with corporators demanding it be scrapped to make way for a new Corporation Hall.

The move has upset activists, who insist the BMC must preserve the historic and architectural significance of the hall within the heritage building near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Heritage significance of BMC headquarters

The BMC Headquarters, located opposite CSMT, is a landmark 1893 building designed by Frederick William Stevens in a Venetian Gothic–Indo-Saracenic style. Its grand Corporation Hall on the first floor, inspired by municipal halls in Glasgow and Birmingham, serves as the meeting chamber for Mumbai’s 227 corporators.

The hall, which was damaged in the 2003 fire and later restored to its original architectural grandeur, is now considered inadequate due to rising membership, including an additional five nominated corporators and increased seating capacity.

Corporators push for new hall

Ganesh Khankar, BMC's Leader of the House, said, "The BMC should cancel the plan to build a town hall at the municipal sports complex located opposite BMC headquarters. Instead, a new Corporation Hall should be constructed there to address the space problem." He warned that if the administration does not agree, they will not allow the civic house to function properly.

Activists oppose shift from heritage building

However, Vinod Gholap, chairperson of Fight for Right Foundation, said, "The Corporation Hall has long been the heart of Mumbai’s civic decision-making, carrying deep heritage and democratic value. Shifting it to a new complex would strip the historic BMC building of its functional role, turning it into a mere monument. Over time, this would weaken its link with governance and diminish its relevance in the eyes of citizens."

Balancing expansion with preservation

Atul Kumar said the existing BMC building no longer meets the current requirements, and a new Corporation Hall can be built elsewhere for general body meetings. However, he stressed that this should not come at the cost of the heritage structure, and its historic character and original architecture must be preserved.

Nayana Kathpalia, trustee of NAGAR NGO, said that the BMC has done well in promoting the heritage value of its headquarters through tours that help citizens and tourists appreciate its importance.

She pointed out that the existing Corporation Hall has clear space limitations and suggested that smaller civic events can still be held in the historic hall, while general body meetings can be conducted elsewhere, so the building is not reduced to a museum-like space and continues to be preserved as a living heritage structure.

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Town Hall Gymkhana proposal pending

The BMC has proposed a new Town Hall Gymkhana on a 4,719 sq. m sports complex plot with upgraded facilities, at an estimated cost of Rs 44.87 crore. The proposal is awaiting final approval from the civic Standing Committee.

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