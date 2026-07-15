Pune Municipal Corporation Urges Citizens To Take Precautions As Heavy Rains May Affect Water Quality | AI

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued an important advisory asking residents to take extra precautions while using drinking water, as continuous heavy rainfall has increased the turbidity of raw water reaching the city's water treatment plants.

According to the civic body, heavy rains in the dam catchment areas have led to a sharp rise in the amount of mud and suspended particles in the water flowing into the treatment centres. Officials said that the turbidity of the incoming water has exceeded the designed treatment capacity of the water purification plants, making it difficult to completely remove the turbidity through the normal treatment process.

However, the PMC has assured citizens that all necessary water treatment procedures, including complete disinfection, are being carried out before water is supplied. The civic body said there is no risk of disease-causing organisms in the drinking water, as the Water Supply Department is taking all required safety measures.

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As an additional precaution, the PMC has advised residents to let drinking water stand for some time before use. Citizens have also been asked to add alum (fitkari), if required, so that the suspended particles settle at the bottom. The water should then be filtered through a clean cloth or a water filter and boiled before drinking.

The civic body also issued a separate advisory for villages in the Sinhagad Road area, where only disinfection is carried out as there are no filtration plants. Residents in these areas have been urged to use alum to reduce turbidity and ensure that the water is filtered and boiled before consumption.

The PMC has appealed to all citizens to follow these precautions and cooperate with the administration until the water quality improves.