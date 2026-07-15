Pune Court Ends 12-Year Marriage After Husband, Jailed In Alleged ₹6 Crore Scam, Agrees To Divorce | Representational Image

Pune: A family court in Pune has granted divorce to a woman whose husband is in judicial custody in an alleged multi-crore investment fraud case. The court passed the order after the husband gave his consent through video conferencing from jail.

The couple, aged 35 and 37, got married under the Special Marriage Act in 2014. It was a love marriage. The husband's family had opposed the marriage. The couple lived together for several years before their relationship turned sour.

Woman Alleges Shocking Things…

The woman told the court that her husband later quit his job and started a coaching institute for stock market investments. She alleged that he developed a relationship with a woman working at the institute. She also claimed he transferred large sums of money to the woman without her knowledge.

According to the woman, she questioned her husband about the money transfers. This led to repeated physical and mental harassment. She said she was forced to leave her matrimonial home in 2024 because of the abuse.

Husband Arrested In Fraud Case…

The husband was later arrested in a separate criminal case. Police have accused him of cheating around 40 to 50 investors of nearly Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore by promising high returns through stock market investments. He has been in judicial custody since his arrest.

The woman filed a divorce petition under Section 27 of the Special Marriage Act. She cited mental cruelty and approached the family court through her advocate.

Husband Accepts…

The case was heard by District Judge Mahendra Jadhav. The husband attended the hearing through video conferencing from jail. He told the court that he had no objection to the divorce.

After considering the records, the court held that the husband had neglected his wife and subjected her to mental cruelty. The court also noted his continued judicial custody and his consent to the divorce. It then dissolved the marriage, bringing their 12-year relationship to an end.