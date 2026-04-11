In Rare Move, Family Court Allows Mutual Divorce Via Video Conferencing As Husband Lives In Portugal, Wife In Pune | Representational Image

Pune: In a rare case, a family court in Pune granted a mutual consent divorce to a couple living in two different countries through video conferencing, avoiding the need for physical presence.

The order was passed by Principal Judge Shyam Rukme after hearing the matter over three court dates. The husband was residing in Portugal, while the wife was living in Pune.

The couple are originally from Kolkata and were married in July 2014. Both are highly educated and work in the IT sector. After marriage, they shifted to Pune. Later, the husband moved to Portugal for work.

The two had been living separately since January 2021. As it was not possible for the husband to return to India soon, both agreed to seek a divorce by mutual consent.

A Pune-based advocate, representing the couple, requested the court to waive the mandatory six-month cooling-off period.

He cited Supreme Court rulings, stating the couple had already been separated for five years. The court accepted this request.

‘No Children & No Disputes’

The couple also informed the court that they had no children and no disputes over property.

The process was completed in three stages. On the first date, the petition was filed. On the second date, court counsellors spoke to both parties through video conferencing. On the third date, the judge interacted with the husband online and the wife in person before granting the divorce.

‘Earlier It Would Be Different’

Their attorney said that earlier, the husband would have been required to appear physically in court. However, with the use of technology, the process became faster and more convenient.

The court noted that the mutual consent and verification of documents were sufficient to pass the order. The decision has allowed both individuals to move on with their lives independently.