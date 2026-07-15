Dadar Fish Market Row Turns Violent; Housing Society Member Assaulted At Home, 4 Booked | FPJ

Mumbai: A 35-year-old private company employee, Raj Ramchandra Pawar, was allegedly assaulted at his home in Swarajya Co-operative Housing Society on Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar, following a long-running dispute over roadside fish vending outside the building.

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Residents had collectively approached the authorities and pursued legal action, alleging that the fish market caused traffic congestion, unhygienic conditions, public inconvenience and safety risks. The dispute culminated in a Bombay High Court order directing licensed vendors to stop operating outside the society and move to a temporary location.

According to the FIR, Pawar received a call around 12.15am on July 12 from a man questioning him about the complaint against the vendors. Pawar said the society had filed it collectively, after which the caller allegedly abused him, threatened to kill him and asked him to come downstairs.

Soon afterwards, Kalpesh Parulekar, Vinayak Kalelkar and Shubham Gupta allegedly banged on Pawar’s door, forced their way inside and assaulted him with fists and kicks. Pawar and his wife raised an alarm, prompting neighbours to emerge, following which the trio fled. Pawar then called the police emergency helpline.

After officers arrived and Pawar came downstairs, Franky Sebastian Saldanha allegedly rushed towards him, abused him and issued death threats. Police detained Saldanha and Kalelkar at the scene and later recorded Pawar’s complaint.

Dadar police registered a case against Parulekar, Kalelkar, Gupta and Saldanha under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions. Further investigation is underway.