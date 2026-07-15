Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident: 3 Killed As Car Rams Into Dumper Near Lanja In Ratnagiri |

Ratnagiri: Three members of a family were killed after their speeding car rammed into a dumper from behind on the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Lanja in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Wednesday morning. The victims, who were returning to Mumbai from Goa, included two women and a child.

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According to preliminary information, the family was travelling towards Mumbai when the accident occurred near Lanja town. The car reportedly crashed into a dumper moving ahead on the highway. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely mangled, killing three occupants on the spot.

Local residents rushed to the accident site and attempted to rescue those trapped inside the vehicle before police and emergency teams arrived. The deceased have not yet been identified, and the exact cause of the accident is being investigated. The mishap briefly affected traffic movement on the busy Mumbai-Goa Highway, while police carried out rescue operations and cleared the damaged vehicle from the road.

Landslide Blocks Traffic At Kashedi Ghat

Meanwhile, heavy monsoon rains triggered a landslide at Kashedi Ghat on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Raigad district, disrupting traffic on the crucial Konkan route. The landslide occurred in the Dhamandevi village limits of Poladpur taluka, blocking the Konkan-to-Mumbai carriageway after large amounts of soil and debris fell onto the road. Following the incident, authorities immediately closed the affected lane and launched a clearance operation.

Police, revenue officials and disaster management teams reached the spot and began removing the debris using heavy machinery. Until the blocked lane is reopened, two-way traffic is being operated through the Mumbai-to-Goa carriageway under police supervision.

Authorities said efforts are underway on a war footing to clear the landslide and restore normal traffic, while motorists have been advised to drive cautiously as intermittent rainfall continues across the Konkan region.