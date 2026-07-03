Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident: Container Overturns In Ratnagiri’s Anjanari Ghat, Driver Seriously Injured, Traffic Hit Amid Heavy Monsoon; VIDEO |

Ratnagiri: Heavy monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc across Maharashtra’s Konkan region as a container truck travelling from Mumbai to Goa overturned on the steep slopes of Anjanari Ghat in Ratnagiri district’s Lanja taluka on Friday, leaving the driver seriously injured and disrupting highway traffic.

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According to preliminary information, the driver allegedly lost control of the container while navigating the rain-soaked ghat section, causing the heavy vehicle to overturn by the roadside. The impact left the driver trapped inside the mangled cabin with serious injuries.

Rescue Operation Underway, Traffic Halted

Soon after the accident, Lanja police and local authorities rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Visuals from the site, which have surfaced on social media, showed a JCB machine being used to remove portions of the overturned container while police personnel and locals gathered in large numbers to assist in rescue efforts. Traffic movement on one side of the highway was completely blocked as operations continued.

Authorities said efforts were underway to safely extricate the trapped driver and clear the damaged vehicle from the road to restore vehicular movement. Long queues of vehicles were reported along the affected stretch due to the blockage.

The accident comes amid continuous heavy rainfall across Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Konkan over the past several days, leading to multiple rain-related road mishaps and traffic disruptions.

2 More Truck Related Accidents Reported In Less Than 24 Hours

Meanwhile, in Navi Mumbai, a trailer truck crashed on a flyover on Friday amid intense rainfall, causing major traffic congestion in the area. Visuals showed vehicles and heavy trucks moving slowly through waterlogged roads beneath the flyover.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Navi Mumbai, creates traffic disruptions.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/86BHspWrMv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2026

In another similar incident on Thursday, a truck overturned near the Kharghar Toll Plaza on the Sion-Panvel Highway, severely affecting traffic movement on both sides of the busy route. The overturned truck was later removed, following which traffic gradually returned to normal.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Konkan region, warning of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds as monsoon activity remains intense across the western coast.

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