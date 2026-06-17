Thane Accident: Heavy Tanker Overturns After Slipping Into Drain Near Mankoli Bridge, Causing Massive Traffic Gridlock

A loaded tanker lies overturned near Mankoli Bridge as authorities work to ease severe traffic congestion | File Photo

Thane, June 17: A heavily loaded commercial tanker overturned on an inner road adjacent to the Mankoli Bridge, precipitating a severe and ongoing traffic gridlock across the critical commuter corridor.

Clogged Drainage System Blamed for Accident

According to reports, the accident was primarily caused by severely clogged roadside drainage systems. The accumulation of debris and standing water led the driver to misjudge the edge of the roadway, causing the truck’s left-side wheels to slip directly into an open drain. The immense weight of the vehicle caused it to tip and capsize.

Traffic Movement Hit on Key Thane-Bhiwandi Route

The incident has paralysed vehicular movement near Mankoli Bridge, a major arterial route connecting Thane and Bhiwandi. Commuters have experienced hours of delay since yesterday as civic authorities work to clear the heavy vehicle from the service lane.

Local residents and regular commuters have expressed deep anxieties over the state of municipal infrastructure. They note that if a heavy commercial vehicle could succumb to the hidden hazard, smaller automobiles and two-wheelers are at an even greater risk.

Monsoon Preparedness Under Scrutiny

The accident highlights a broader regional issue as municipal corporations race against time to complete pre-monsoon desilting and drainage construction.

With seasonal monsoon rains imminent, citizens fear that incomplete public works and neglected civic infrastructure will lead to chronic flooding and widespread commuter hardship in the coming weeks.

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Local traffic police have been deployed to divert light vehicles, but a permanent resolution relies on the rapid clearing of the vehicle and immediate structural remediation of the drainage line by regional civic bodies.

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