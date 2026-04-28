Thane Road Crash: Major Accident Disrupts Traffic After 2-Truck Collision On Shilphata Road, 2 Injured

Emergency teams clear spilled paint and damaged trucks after crash on Thane-Shilphata Road | File Photo

Thane, April 28: A late-night collision between two heavy vehicles near Bholenath Nagar, Shilphata, triggered a major cleanup operation and slowed traffic on the busy Thane-Shilphata lane early Tuesday morning.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the incident occurred at approximately 03:16 AM on April 28, 2026.

An Ashok Leyland container (NL 01 AA 3971), travelling from Gujarat to Pune with a cargo of seven Tata cars, reportedly lost control and rammed into the rear of a Tata truck (MH 04 LQ 3863) moving ahead of it.

The impact caused the Tata truck, which was transporting six tons of paint barrels from Bhiwandi to Khopoli, to spill its cargo. Significant quantities of paint leaked across the highway, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Emergency response

Personnel: Officials from Shil Daighar Police, Traffic Police, Fire Brigade, and the RDMC rushed to the spot.

Operations: Firefighters and disaster management staff used sand and soil to cover the spilled paint to prevent further skidding.

Recovery: Two heavy-duty cranes were deployed to move the damaged vehicles to the side of the road.

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Drivers sustain minor injuries

Both drivers, identified as Mr. Mohammad Mumtaz and Mr. Firoz Ali, sustained minor injuries. Authorities confirmed that the road has since been cleared and the flow of traffic has returned to normal.

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