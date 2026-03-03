Thane News: Container Carrying Parle-G Biscuits Overturns Near Kharegaon Toll Naka, Diesel Spill Disrupts Nashik-Mumbai Highway

An overturned container near Kharegaon Toll Naka in Kalwa caused a diesel spill and early-morning traffic disruption on the Nashik-Mumbai highway | File Photo

Thane, March 3: A major traffic disruption occurred on the Nashik–Mumbai highway early Tuesday morning after a heavy container overturned near the Kharegaon Toll Naka in Kalwa. While the accident led to a diesel spill on the busy corridor, no casualties or injuries were reported.

The incident

The accident took place at approximately 4:09 AM on March 3, 2026. According to officials from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), an Ashok Leyland container (MH 46 AF 1009) was en route from Nashik to Nhava Sheva, Navi Mumbai.

The vehicle, owned by Mr Ramesh Zhagade and driven by Raees Ahmed, was transporting 20 tons of Parle-G biscuits. As the vehicle approached a sharp curve near the Kharegaon Toll Naka, the driver lost control, causing the massive trailer to turtle on the Mumbai-bound lane.

Emergency response

Upon receiving information from Traffic Police Constable Mr Bawdhane, a coordinated relief operation was launched. The following teams were dispatched to the site:

Thane Fire Brigade: One rescue vehicle.

RDMC: One pickup utility vehicle and specialised personnel.

Local Police: Two heavy-duty crane machines to clear the wreckage.

Hazard mitigation and traffic impact

The impact of the crash caused the container’s fuel tank to rupture, spilling a significant amount of diesel across the highway. To prevent secondary accidents caused by skidding, fire brigade jawans and RDMC staff promptly covered the oil slick with layers of soil.

While the Nashik–Mumbai traffic was initially reduced to a crawl, the situation was brought under control within a few hours. The overturned container was successfully uprighted and moved to the shoulder of the road using cranes.

Status update

Authorities have confirmed that the road is now fully cleared and open for regular traffic. Local police are currently investigating whether the crash was caused by mechanical failure or driver fatigue.

