Thane News: Traffic Diversions Announced On Ghodbunder Road For Iron Girder Installation Near Brahmand Junction; Check Alternate Routes

Traffic movement restricted on Ghodbunder Road in Thane as iron girders are installed near Brahmand Junction with alternate routes notified | Representational Image

Thane, March 3: The Kasarvadavali Traffic Sub-Division has issued a formal notification regarding temporary traffic diversions on Ghodbunder Road to facilitate critical infrastructure work. A joint venture between RPS and PRS is set to install massive iron girders near the Mullabaug Bus Depot at Brahmand Junction.

The construction involves placing girders measuring 48 metres in length, 3.80 metres in width and 4 metres in height onto pre-constructed pillars on both sides of the footpath.

To ensure public safety and minimise congestion during this heavy-lifting operation, the following traffic changes will be in effect during late-night and early-morning hours.

Traffic diversions and alternate routes

Affected Area | Restriction and Recommended Alternate Route

Brahmand Signal (Towards Manpada / Kapurbawadi) | No entry for all vehicle types. Turn left at Brahmand Signal → proceed via Brahmand Circle → Azad Nagar Road → Lodha Amara Junction → Kolshet-Dhokali Road → Turn right to reach Kapurbawadi.

Manpada Flyover (Near MG Motors Showroom) | No entry for vehicles ascending the Manpada bridge towards Thane. Use the slip road beside the bridge → Turn left at Nagori Tea Stall → Tikujini Wadi Circle → Turn right via the road in front of Variant Neelkanth Greens → Rejoin via Mullabaug Cut.

Important schedule

The diversions will be implemented in two windows to minimise the impact on peak-hour commuters:

Night 1: From 11:45 PM on March 2, 2026, to 5:00 AM on March 3, 2026.

Night 2: From 11:45 PM on March 3, 2026, to 5:00 AM on March 4, 2026.

These restrictions do not apply to emergency and essential services, including police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, Green Corridor movements and oxygen tankers.

The Thane Traffic Police has requested all motorists to plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with the personnel on-site to ensure a smooth transition during the construction period.

