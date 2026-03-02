Thane District Administration Establishes Control Room Amid Iran-Israel Crisis

​Thane: In light of the escalating geopolitical tensions and potential war-like situation between Iran and Israel, the Thane District Administration has issued a formal advisory and activated a dedicated control room to assist local residents. District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal announced on Monday that the administration is fully prepared to provide support and information to citizens who have relatives or acquaintances currently residing in the affected regions.

​The district authorities are working in close coordination with the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at the Mantralaya. According to official statements, any inquiries received from citizens regarding the safety of individuals in Iran or Israel will be channeled through the Ministry’s control room to the respective Indian Embassies. This streamlined process ensures that accurate information regarding the well-being of Indian nationals is obtained and communicated back to their families in Thane as quickly as possible.

Also Watch:

​For immediate assistance, citizens can reach the Thane District Collectorate Control Room at 022-25301740 or 9372338827. Additionally, the Thane Police Control Room is available at 022-25445353, 022-25442828, or 022-25443636. For state-level coordination, the Mantralaya Control Room in Mumbai can be contacted at 022-22027990 or 9321587143. Dr. Panchal has urged the public to stay calm and rely on these official channels for any necessary help or verification.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/