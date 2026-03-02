Palghar: Toxic Gas Leak At Bhagaria Chemical Factory, Schools & Residential Areas Evacuated |

Palghar, March 02: Panic spread across parts of Tarapur MIDC in Palghar district after a suspected Sulphur Trioxide, SO3, gas leak was reported at Bhagaria Chemical Company in the early hours of the morning. The incident occurred around 2 am, prompting an immediate response from the Boisar MIDC Fire Brigade, district administration and police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Evacuation Of Residential Areas And Schools

Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said teams are working to contain the source of the leak. “The fire brigade, district administration and police are trying to control the situation. Do not panic,” he said.

He told IANS that major residential areas and schools in the vicinity are being evacuated as a precautionary measure. Nearby companies were also asked to shut operations temporarily and move workers to safer locations.

Citizens have been advised to move in the opposite direction of the wind. Those unable to leave immediately were instructed to seal doors and windows and remain indoors.

Containment Efforts Underway

Deshmukh said there is a possibility of an industrial accident but stressed that efforts are underway to prevent escalation. Emergency teams continued to monitor air quality and assess the impact on surrounding areas.

As containment operations continue, officials have appealed to residents to remain calm and follow safety instructions issued by the administration. Further updates are awaited as investigations into the exact cause of the leak continue.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

