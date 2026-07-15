Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dalmia School In Mira Road Near Mumbai; Library, Labs & Auditorium Gutted - VIDEOS |

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at Dalmia School in Mira Road of Maharashtra's Palghar district near Mumbai on Wednesday morning, damaging the top floor of the school building, including the library, auditorium, laboratories and several classrooms. No injuries were reported as all students were safely evacuated by the school authorities.

🚨 A Major fire at Dalmia School, Mira Road destroyed the top-floor auditorium. Thankfully, students are safe.



This incident raises serious questions about fire safety provisions in schools. Thousands of students' lives cannot be put at risk.



Corruption in @My_MBMC pic.twitter.com/24AI0iiF78 — Gems of Mira Bhayandar (@GemsOfMBMC) July 15, 2026

#BREAKING A fire broke out on the top floor of N.L. Dalmia School, Mira Road, on Wednesday morning due to a suspected short circuit. Swift action by @MBMCOfficial fire brigade brought it under control. No casualties reported.#MiraRoad #FireSafety #MBMC pic.twitter.com/Jrcuy2FtVa — jarvis ☠️ (@Vishii14) July 15, 2026

Visuals Of Massive Fire Go Viral

Videos from the scene, which have surfaced on social media, showed dense black smoke rising into the sky while multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot to contain the blaze. Firefighters were seen using hydraulic ladders to reach the upper floor and carry out firefighting operations.

According to preliminary information, the fire was reported at around 6 am. Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the top floor of the school, located near the ISKCON Temple in Mira Road, as flames engulfed a significant portion of the building.

All School Students & Staff Evacuated In Time

School authorities immediately evacuated all students and staff from the premises, ensuring that no one was trapped inside the building, as reported by PTI. Officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

The civic body's Chief Fire Officer, Prakash Borade, told PTI that the fire originated in the educational institute's auditorium before spreading to the battery backup room on the sixth floor. Both areas were completely gutted in the blaze.

A total of eight fire engines and four water tankers were deployed to contain the fire. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly 90 minutes before successfully bringing the situation under control, Borade said.

Fire brigade personnel continued dousing operations for several hours to prevent the flames from spreading to other parts of the school. Cooling operations were also undertaken after the fire was brought under control.

The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined. A detailed investigation will be carried out after the completion of cooling operations to ascertain what triggered the fire.

The incident caused major damage to educational infrastructure, with the school's library, auditorium, science laboratories and multiple classrooms being affected by the fire. Further assessment of the structural damage will be carried out by the authorities.