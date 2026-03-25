Mira Road Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Godown Near Pleasant Park, Panic Among Residents; VIDEO |

Mira Road: A major fire broke out at a godown near the Pleasant Park area in Mira Road on Tuesday night, triggering panic among residents as flames rapidly spread to nearby residential buildings.

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Details On The Fire

The blaze erupted around 9 pm in a makeshift warehouse constructed using tin sheets and bamboo. The godown reportedly stored highly flammable materials such as plastic and cloth, which intensified the fire and caused it to spread quickly.

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Massive Fire Led To Extensive Firefighting Operation

As the flames grew, they reached adjacent buildings, impacting balconies and forcing several residents to evacuate as a precaution. The fire climbed up to the fourth floor of nearby structures, creating a tense situation in the locality. The situation worsened after gas cylinders inside the premises exploded, further fuelling the blaze and damaging vehicles parked in the vicinity.

Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched a large-scale operation to douse the flames. Multiple water tankers and firefighting equipment were deployed to bring the situation under control, given the intensity of the fire. While no casualties have been reported, officials estimate major financial losses, particularly for residents whose homes and vehicles were affected.

MNS Likely To Stage Protest Today

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Sandeep Rane alleged that several such commercial establishments operate without proper permissions or fire safety clearances. He said the party would stage a protest on Wednesday over the issue, Times of India reported. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined and authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation.

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