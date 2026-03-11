Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Oshiwara Slum, Video Shows Thick Smoke & Chaos

Andheriloca instagram account

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a slum pocket in the Oshiwara Business District on Tuesday, with videos of the incident circulating widely on social media.

According to a video shared by the Instagram handle ‘Andheriloca’, the fire erupted in the slum area alongside the SV road in Oshiwara’s business district, Andheri.

Visuals from the video show large clouds of smoke rapidly spreading across the locality, suggesting that the blaze may have affected multiple structures in the densely packed settlement. The exact cause of the fire, however, remains unclear at the moment.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the incident. Details about the extent of damage or whether any injuries have been reported are also awaited.

Massive Fire Erupts In Ambernath

This incident comes to light only a few hours after a massive fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing unit in the Anandnagar MIDC area of Ambernath on Monday, sparking multiple explosions and creating panic among residents in nearby localities.

According to initial reports, the blaze erupted at Ganesh Chemical Company, located in the industrial zone of Anandnagar MIDC. The situation quickly escalated as large quantities of chemicals stored within the premises ignited, resulting in a series of loud explosions that intensified the fire and heightened fear in the surrounding area.

Preliminary information suggests that the fire started suddenly inside the unit and spread rapidly within minutes, eventually engulfing the entire factory premises. The presence of highly flammable chemicals further fueled the flames, leading to repeated blasts that complicated firefighting efforts and posed a significant safety risk.

Thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising high into the sky as the fire raged through the facility. Eyewitnesses reported that the smoke was visible from nearly two kilometres away, alarming residents and workers in neighbouring industrial units.

