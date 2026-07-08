WATCH: Reckless Thar Driver Hits Multiple Vehicles In Mira Road; Police Initiate Action After Video Goes Viral

A viral video showing a Mahindra Thar Roxx allegedly ramming into multiple vehicles in Mira Road has prompted the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police to initiate action against the driver for rash driving.

The video was shared on X by user Arbaz Shaikh, who alleged that the Haryana-registered Mahindra Thar Roxx (HR 98 X 5101) struck at least two motorcycles before speeding away from the scene.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The footage shows a biker being hit from the side by the SUV, causing him to lose balance and fall onto the road. The rider narrowly escaped being run over by oncoming traffic, avoiding what could have been a fatal accident.

The clip further appears to show the same vehicle colliding with another motorcycle, throwing both the rider and the pillion passenger onto the road. The condition of those injured was not immediately known.

Sharing the video, Shaikh tagged Mumbai Police and urged authorities to take strict action against the driver.

"Location Kashigaon Metro Station, car number is HR 98 X 5101, Mahindra Thar Roxx. Hit and ran at least two other vehicles, which could have gone way worse for them. This cannot be left unchecked. Hit-and-run and attempt to murder cases should be filed upon such menace," he wrote.

Mumbai Police responded to the post by tagging the MBVV Police Commissionerate for further action.

In its reply, the MBVV Police said the complaint had been forwarded to the concerned Traffic Branch for necessary action.

When asked for an update, the police confirmed that action was being initiated against the Thar driver under provisions relating to rash and negligent driving.

It was not immediately clear whether an FIR had been registered or whether the driver had been identified. Police are expected to examine the viral video as part of the investigation.