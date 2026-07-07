Mumbai: Car Driver On Wrong Side Flashes Middle Finger After Hitting Elderly Man, Another Person; Hurls Abuses At Bystander | Video

Driver hurls abuses at bystander after driving on wrong side of the road. |

Mumbai: In a viral video circulating on the internet, a car hit an elderly man and also struck another individual after being driven on the wrong side of the road. The incident, reported on Sunday evening, sparked widespread outrage against the car driver, who was seen abusing the person recording the video and displaying an aggressive attitude.

The visuals further show that the driver also abused the man who tried to confront him over his behaviour. Even after the man allegedly tried to stop the car, the driver instead abused him and drove away.

On 5 July, at approximately 21:09 hours, at Inorbit Mall, the driver of a car bearing registration number MH02BJ9778 was driving at high speed on the wrong side of the road. He hit an elderly man and struck me.The car had tinted windows, and the number plate not HSRP-compliant. pic.twitter.com/bEnKxVIN4t — Bhavin Hirani (@bhavin_h) July 6, 2026

In the video shared the man is heard saying, "This car has been driving on the wrong side, and its driver is saying do whatever you want, when I am trying to stop him".

The car, reportedly bearing registration number MH02BJ9778, was allegedly being driven at high speed on the wrong side of the road and struck two people on Sunday evening at around 9.09 pm.

Following his complaint on the internet, the Mumbai Police has confirmed that the incident has been taken into consideration and that the concerned department will look into the matter, the comment section read.

Wrong side. Serious consequences.



​On 5 July, a car with tinted windows was reportedly driven at high speed on the wrong side of the road and struck two pedestrians near Inorbit Mall.



​A case has been registered at @BangurNagarPS under BNS sections 281, 125, 115(2), 126(2),… pic.twitter.com/k0AoFQftkN — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 7, 2026

Mumbai police have registered under BNS sections 281, 125, 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), and 352, along with sections 184, 177, and 194(b)(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act. As further investigation continues.

Another accident in Jogeshwari

In another similar hit-and-run case, a young food delivery rider was killed after being hit by a speeding tanker in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari West. The incident was reported on Saturday when the rider was allegedly run over by the tanker.

According to reports, the delivery rider died on the spot due to the impact of the accident. The victim has been identified as Harsh.

The accident reportedly occurred around 1.20 am near Amrut Nagar in Jogeshwari West. After the collision, the tanker driver allegedly attempted to flee the scene by speeding away. However, alert locals and eyewitnesses chased the vehicle, intercepted it and handed the driver over to Oshiwara Police.

Police launch investigation

Upon receiving information about the incident, police personnel arrived at the spot. The victim’s body was sent for post-mortem, and his family has been informed about the tragic accident. Moreover, the tanker involved in the accident has been seized, and a case has been registered against the driver under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.