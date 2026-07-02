PUNE VIRAL VIDEO: Hit & Run After Road Rage On Hinjawadi-Marunji Link Road | WATCH

PUNE VIRAL VIDEO: Hit & Run After Road Rage On Hinjawadi-Marunji Link Road | Video Screengrab

Pimpri Chinchwad: A road rage incident on the Marunji Link Road in Hinjawadi on Thursday morning ended in an alleged hit-and-run after a car collided with a motorcycle near Wipro Circle. A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media, triggering calls for a thorough investigation.

Watch Video:

According to preliminary information, an argument broke out between a motorcyclist and the driver of a white Swift Dzire while they were travelling on the road. The confrontation reportedly escalated into a chase that continued for several kilometres.

Videos circulating online appear to show the biker pursuing the Madhya Pradesh-registered car and tapping on its window during the chase. Near Wipro Circle, the car allegedly struck the motorcycle, causing the rider to lose control and crash into a parked vehicle.

The car driver allegedly fled the spot towards the Capgemini office immediately after the collision.

Read Also Pune: Viral CCTV Of Kharadi Crash That Claimed Two Lives Sparks Fresh Concerns Over Reckless Driving

While initial social media posts claimed the biker suffered a serious head injury, police officials said no one sustained major injuries in the incident. They added that the exact sequence of events is being verified.

Police are also examining the viral video as part of the investigation. Officials said the role of both the motorcyclist and the car driver is being looked into, as preliminary information suggests both may have contributed to the incident.

Further investigation is underway.