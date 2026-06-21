Kalyan Minor's Brutal Assault By Two Elderly Men Sparks Political Firestorm As Rival Shiv Sena Factions Demand Death Penalty |

Kalyan: The sexual assault on a 15-year-old minor girl by two 60-year-old men in Kalyan has escalated into a major political flashpoint. The brutal assault on the victim, a ragpicker who sustained her impoverished family, has triggered massive public outrage and a fierce war of words between the rival Shiv Sena factions. Both the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have taken an aggressive stance, demanding public execution and the strictest possible punishment for the arrested predators.

Rival Factions' Aggressive Stance

The Kolsewadi Police, who arrested the elderly accused Akhtar Maniyar and Salim Shaikh—are currently investigating the case, which has once again put women’s safety in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region under the scanner.

Following the incident Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leaders including corporator Mahesh Gaikwad and Maya Kamble, rushed to the Kolsewadi Police Station to review the progress of the investigation.

Shinde Faction Visits Police Station

Speaking to the media, Gaikwad expressed deep anguish over the recurring safety issues in the region. "This heinous crime is a matter of absolute shame for the entire Kalyan-Dombivli region. Such monsters do not deserve mercy. We have officially demanded that the police fast-track this case and ensure the perpetrators are handed the death penalty. Kalyan East cannot become a haven for such criminals. We are reaching out to the victim's family to provide immediate financial and legal aid," Gaikwad stated.

Meanwhile the Shiv Sena (UBT) launched a scathing attack on the ruling Mahayuti government, accusing them of administrative failure. Adv. Neeraj Kumar, representing the Thackeray faction, weaponized the incident to question the state's flagship welfare scheme.

Shiv Sena UBT's Scathing Attack

Under the rule of 'Deva Bhau' (Devendra Fadnavis)the government is busy playing politics by distributing fifteen hundred rupees under the 'Ladli Behna' scheme, but there is zero accountability for the actual protection of these sisters. Leaders visit police stations only after a tragedy occurs, but no concrete steps are taken for women's security. Kalyan East has turned into a hotspot for such atrocities," Kumar alleged.

The incident unfolded late Saturday night when neighbors were jolted awake by the desperate screams of the minor girl emanating from a rented room. Upon entering, locals found her injured and traumatised.

Investigations revealed that Maniyar, a tea vendor at the local APMC market, and Sheikh, an auto-rickshaw driver, had lured the vulnerable minor to the room. Sources indicate that Maniyar frequently used the premises—owned by a Mumbai resident who only visited monthly for rent to run a suspected trafficking racket involving young girls.

Confirming the police action, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashok Honmane stated As soon as the information was received, a case was registered under relevant sections, and both the accused were immediately placed under arrest. A thorough investigation is currently underway.

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