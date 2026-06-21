MVA Boycotts CM Devendra Fadnavis's Pre-Session Tea Meeting, Accuses Mahayuti Govt Of Indifference To Pressing Public Issues |

Mumbai: Escalating its confrontation with the ruling Mahayuti government ahead of the Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Sunday announced a boycott of the customary tea meeting hosted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing the government of being indifferent to a series of pressing public issues.

Session Duration & Unanimous Decision

The three-week monsoon session of the state legislature is set to commence on Monday and continue until July 10. The decision to skip the traditional pre-session gathering was taken unanimously by senior opposition leaders after a meeting held earlier in the day.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, prominent MVA leaders, including Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Bhaskar Jadhav, Satej Patil, Anil Parab, Ambadas Danve and Amin Patel, said attending a ceremonial event would be inappropriate when farmers, students, women and workers across the state are grappling with serious hardships.

Press Conference & Issue Outline

Addressing a press conference, MVA leaders outlined a list of key issues that they said reflected the government's failure to respond effectively to growing public concerns.

A major point of contention raised by the opposition was the continued absence of Leaders of Opposition in both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. The MVA alleged that the government was weakening democratic institutions by keeping the constitutional posts vacant while extending individual invitations to legislators for the tea gathering.

Drought-Like Situation Due to Delayed Monsoon

The opposition also expressed concern over the drought-like situation emerging in several parts of the state due to delayed monsoon rains. According to the MVA, water reserves in dams have fallen sharply, adversely affecting sowing activities and creating uncertainty among farmers.

The coalition criticised the government's farm loan waiver initiative, arguing that the scheme's conditions make it difficult for distressed farmers to benefit. It demanded unconditional relief and immediate correction of land records to ease the burden on cultivators.

Agricultural Procurement & Compensation Issues

The MVA further alleged irregularities in agricultural procurement operations and claimed that farmers continue to receive poor returns for their produce. It also questioned the adequacy of compensation provided to mango and cashew growers affected by crop losses.

Infrastructure delays were another target of criticism, with the opposition highlighting the prolonged construction of the Mumbai-Goa highway. Despite years of incomplete work, toll collection continues, placing an additional burden on commuters, the leaders said.

Ladki Bahin Scheme Discrepancies

The opposition also raised questions over the implementation of the Ladki Bahin scheme, alleging large-scale discrepancies in beneficiary selection and demanding greater transparency in the programme's administration.

On law and order, the MVA cited rising crimes against women and children, increasing drug abuse among youth and growing concerns over public safety. It urged the government to take stronger measures to address these issues.

Corruption Allegations in Contracting

Accusing the ruling alliance of institutionalising corruption, opposition leaders alleged that contractors face excessive unofficial demands to secure projects and clear pending bills, resulting in mounting financial stress within the sector.

The MVA also renewed its opposition to the proposed Pawanar-Patradevi Shaktipeeth Highway project, claiming it would lead to large-scale acquisition of fertile agricultural land while benefiting only a select few.

Concerns over alleged irregularities in national-level entrance examinations and environmental degradation were also highlighted. The opposition questioned the government's claims regarding tree plantation drives, pointing to reports of declining forest and green cover in several regions.

"The government must focus on the concerns of farmers, women, youth, students and ordinary citizens instead of organising ceremonial events. Our boycott is a protest against its insensitive and ineffective handling of these critical issues," the opposition leaders said.

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