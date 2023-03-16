Pune: PMC extends competition to collect used plastic bottles from around city till April 2 |

After receiving a good response from the residents, the Pune Municipal Corporation has extended the competition to collect used plastic bottles from around the city till April 2.

The competition was launched in February.

The PMC has organised this competition for creating awareness among citizens on the harmful impact of the accumulation of plastic waste in our surroundings. The competition will help in mobilizing citizens by collecting plastic waste (PET bottles) and top-performing collectors will be rewarded suitably in different categories across 15 wards of PMC. The plastic waste will be collected twice a week (Saturday and Sunday) at selected Kothis of 15 wards. The civic body received a huge response to this initiative and that has extended the deadline of the competition.