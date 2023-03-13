Pune: Parivartan Shetkari Gat wins Paani Foundation ‘Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup’ | FPJ

Pune: Parivartan Shetkari Gat (group) from Vathoda of Amravati district bagged the first prize of Rs25 lakh of the first edition of ‘Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup', held at Pune. The famer cup has been initiated by the Paani Foundation.

The second prize was bagged by Golegaon village of Khultabad taluka of Aurangabad district while the third prize was jointly won by Jai Yogesshwar Shetkari Gat from Danger Budruk of Jalgaon district and Unnati Shetkari Gat from Nandapur village of Hingoli district. The prize amount was Rs15 lakh and Rs10 lakh respectively.

Rs1 lakh each to 42 taluka level winners

While 42 taluka level winners won Rs1 lakh each in the prize distribution ceremony of the Farmer cup which was held at Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune recently. The prizes were given to groups who had carried out excellent work in implementing best agricultural practices, practicing residue-free farming, lowering cost of cultivation and improving productivity.

Deputy chief-minister Devendra Fadnavis distributed the prize. On the occasion he appreciated the work done by the Paani Foundation led by actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao. He said, “I am really overwhelmed by the unity displayed by the farmers and dedication by the community towards the cause. I would appeal to the Paani Foundation to further scale up the participation of farmers as it would lead to a holistic development of the farming community." He congratulated the entire participating farmer and emphasised on how collectivisation in farming is the key to tackling inflation, climate change and market uncertainties. He also urged the collectives to look beyond subsidies, and focus on creating self-sustaining and profitable farmer producer companies.

Aamir Khan, Founder, Paani Foundation said, “I thank Fadnavis for his words of encouragement and would ensure that we try our level best to go the extra mile. Also, to all the participants, I salute for their passion and commitment towards the competition.”

Also present during the event were Padma Shri Popatrao Pawar, Shantilal Muttha of Bhartiya, Jain Sangathana, Eknath Dawale - Agriculture Secretary, Ashutosh Gowariker, Film Director and Actor, Atul Kulkarni, Actor, Sunil Chavan - Agricultural Commissioner, Vikas Shinde of Sahyadri Farms, Vice Chancellors of Agricultural Universities: Prashant Patil of MPKV, Rahuri and Sharad Gadakh of PDKV, Akola.

Event became memorable with a “Powada” (folk song and dance), performed by Shahir Avdhoot Gandhi, and accompanied by noted dancer Phulawa Khamkar and her troupe. It was written by Vaibhav Hiwase while Suresh Bhatia directed it and musician duo Rahul Khade and Tejas Kale, of the group Sameehan.