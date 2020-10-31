Mumbai

Pune: No water supply to parts of city on November 2

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decleared that the water supply will be disrupted on November 2 to the parts of the city due to emergency repair work at various pumping stations.

Water will be available from November 3 at low pressure.

Areas within the limits of PMC which will not have any water supply on November 2 are as follows:

  • Dattawadi

  • Rajendra Nagar

  • Lokmanya Nagar

  • Deccan

  • Shivaji Nagar

  • Swargate

  • Parvati Darshan

  • Mukund Nagar

  • Parvatigaon

  • Sahakar Nagar

  • Satara Road

  • Padmavati

  • Katraj

  • Dhankawadi

  • Karve Road

  • Erandwane

  • Kothrud

  • Pashan

  • Aundh

  • Bopodi

  • Khadki

  • Baner

  • Bavdhan

  • Warje

  • Sus and Sutarwadi

  • Pune cantonment area

  • Pune station

  • Koregaon park

  • Wanaworie

  • Kondhwa

  • Hadapsar

  • Mundhwa

  • Yerawada

  • Nagar Road

  • Kharadi

  • Lohegaon

  • Tingre Nagar

  • Kalas

  • Dhanori

  • Vishrantwadi

