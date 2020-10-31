Pune: No water supply to parts of city on November 2

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decleared that the water supply will be disrupted on November 2 to the parts of the city due to emergency repair work at various pumping stations.
Water will be available from November 3 at low pressure.
Areas within the limits of PMC which will not have any water supply on November 2 are as follows:
Dattawadi
Rajendra Nagar
Lokmanya Nagar
Deccan
Shivaji Nagar
Swargate
Parvati Darshan
Mukund Nagar
Parvatigaon
Sahakar Nagar
Satara Road
Padmavati
Katraj
Dhankawadi
Karve Road
Erandwane
Kothrud
Pashan
Aundh
Bopodi
Khadki
Baner
Bavdhan
Warje
Sus and Sutarwadi
Pune cantonment area
Pune station
Koregaon park
Wanaworie
Kondhwa
Hadapsar
Mundhwa
Yerawada
Nagar Road
Kharadi
Lohegaon
Tingre Nagar
Kalas
Dhanori
Vishrantwadi
