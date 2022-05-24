Pune: Multiple teams searching for Delhi man who went missing during Lonavala trip; family announces 1 lakh reward

Multiple teams have been deputed to search a 24-year-old man from Delhi who is missing since May 20 from Duke's Nose, a popular tourist viewpoint in Lonavala hill station of Pune district, said a police official on Monday.

The man, Farhan Serajjuddin, was on a sightseeing trip of Lonavala, around 65km from Pune city, and when he went to Duke's Nose, popular with trekkers, he lost his way, he said.

For the last four days, rescue teams have been trying to find him, however to no avail. Farhan's family have now announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who finds him.

He initially managed to contact his friend though mobile phone, but now his phone is not reachable, the official said.

"Various teams are searching the youth. We are using drone cameras in the search operation. Apart from police teams, a rescue team from Khopoli (an industrial city in Raigad district), another one from Lonavala, residents of Kurvande village and the youth's relatives are searching him," informed the official.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:44 AM IST