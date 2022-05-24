Navi Mumbai: 41-year-old held with gutkha worth Rs 1 lakh in Digha

The Anti-Narcotics cell of Navi Mumbai Police carried out a raid at a grocery shop in Digha Ambedkar Nagar and seized gutkha worth Rs 1 lakh. The police also arrested a 41-year-old for stocking the contraband.

The arrested accused was identified as Vilas Uttam Katke, a resident of Santoshi Mata Chali in Digha Ambedkar Nagar. Police are investigating how Katke got the stock of Gutkha.

Katke runs a grocery shop in Digha Ambedkar Nagar and he was also selling banned Gutkha. Acting on tip off, the Anti-Narcotics cell raided the shop of Katke in Digha last week and seized banned Gukha worth Rs 1 lakh. Police said Katke gave vague replies during interrogation on how he procured the contraband. A case has been registered against Katke at the Rabale MIDC police station under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:19 AM IST