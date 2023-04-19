Pune: MSETCL bags award for its contribution toward Green Energy Corridor | Glassdoor

Pune: The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) has received an award for its exceptional performance in the Green Energy Corridor project. The accolade was presented at the SuryaCon conference in Pune, which was organized by EQ International.

MSETCL has been participating in the Green Energy Corridor scheme of the Indian government and has successfully installed 16 Extra High Tension lines, covering a distance of 590 circuit kilometers, and 36 associated bays.

The company has successfully completed the transmission strengthening work, allowing for the evacuation of a total of 938 Mega Watts of non-conventional energy.

MSETCL Chairman appreciates officers, employees

MSETCL’s Chairman and Managing Director, Dinesh Waghmare (IAS), expressed his appreciation for the hard work of the officers and employees of the company, stating that the success of the company can be attributed to their efforts. He added that the consistent performance of the officers and employees has resulted in the company winning numerous awards. Mr. Waghmare emphasized that the company had adopted modern technology, which would enable officers and employees to continue delivering excellent performance in the future.

Importance of renewable energy in Maharashtra

The demand for electricity in Maharashtra is currently 28 thousand megawatts and is increasing day by day. As traditional fuel sources become scarce, the government is prioritizing the use of renewable energy sources for electricity generation.

The Indian government has set a goal of generating 500 gigawatts of electricity from renewable sources by 2030. To achieve this, it is necessary to increase the capacity of electricity transmission through Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) to facilitate the transmission of electricity generated by non-conventional energy projects within the state and across the nation.

MSETCL's Role in Green Energy Corridor scheme

MSETCL has participated in the Green Energy Corridor scheme of the Indian government, which aims to facilitate the transmission of electricity generated by non-conventional energy projects. The company is preparing to file proposals totaling 34 hundred crore for the transmission of non-conventional energy projects in line with the targets set by the Indian government. MSETCL aims to complete these projects under the third phase of the Green Energy Corridor.