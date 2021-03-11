Maharashtra: MSETCL records highest power transmission of 25,800 MW

Maharashtra State Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL) on Wednesday recorded the highest ever power transmission of 25,800 MW at 11.16 am due to the use of the latest technology and preventive maintenance, Energy Minister Nitin Raut said.

This is the highest ever power transmission recorded in the history of the MSETCL, he said in a statement.

This record was achieved without any load-shedding.

It is to be noted that on Tuesday March 9, Maha-Genco set up a new record for the highest power generation in the history of the state.

Raut said soon after assuming the office, he had asked the MSETCL to use the latest technology and preventive maintenance to improve the availability of the transmission network.

"I encouraged the MSETCL to use infrared, thermal and drone cameras for outage management. Hence, technical snags and hotspots were detected in time. It minimized the incidents of a breakdown in the transmission network, improving the availability of power," he said.

The power demand in the state is on the rise as the state economy is now returning to normalcy. Today, MahaVitaran recorded a demand of 22,339 MW. Earlier, the MSETCL recorded power transmission of 24,200 MW on October 22, 2018.