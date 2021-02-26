COVID-19 testing tripled in Nagpur amid rise in cases: Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut

Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Friday said coronavirus testing in Nagpur has tripled to over 10,000 tests per day, amid rise in infections.

Addressing the media after a review meeting with district officials, Raut said there are 1,769 oxygen beds, 684 ICU and 263 ventilator beds available for COVID-19 patients in the district.

Although the cases of coronavirus are increasing in Maharashtra, the administration has been able to control the situation in Nagpur, the district's guardian minister said.

Coronavirus testing has tripled, as more than 10,000 swab samples are tested in the district in a day, he said.

Apart from this, stamping of people placed under home quarantine and recording data of patients visiting government hospitals are also underway, he said.

Nagpur had on Thursday recorded 1,116 fresh cases of coronavirus and 13 more casualties.

The district's COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,46,831, of which 4,314 patients have died of the infection.