Pune Metro: Sharad Pawar takes rail ride on PCMC-Phugewadi route; watch video

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday inspected the work of the metro rail project for the PCMC-Swargate corridor here in Maharashtra, Metro Rail authorities said.

In a trial run, Pawar travelled in the metro rail to and fro Phugewadi and Pimpri Chinchwad metro stations, a distance of around 7 km on one side.

"The work of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Phugewadi line has been completed under Pune Metro project. Today I inspected this metro and got information about it. The Metro's coaches are 65% Indian-made, with state-of-the-art use of solar energy and environmental complementarity," Pawar tweeted in Marathi.

"Care has been taken to minimize deforestation and replanting of trees, which will not harm the environment and will not cause migration of residents," Pawar added.

"Apart from this, symbols highlighting the cultural and historical heritage of Pune city will be displayed at these metro stations. He expressed confidence that this metro, which will make the journey of Punekars more comfortable and faster, will soon be in the service of passengers," he said.

"Pawar ji was apprised about the project by Metro Rail authorities at the Phugewadi metro station, where he was given information about various features at the station. He traveled from Phugewadi to the PCMC station and back again to Phugewadi along with Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd," said a Metro Rail official.

Maha Metro is developing two metro lines in Pune.

The 16 km-long PCMC-Swargate corridor will have 14 metro stations when completed.

The official said that the Phugewadi-Pimpri Chinchwad stretch will be made operational on priority.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 03:26 PM IST