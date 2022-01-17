Mumbai: Woman steps out of house after a year, killed by BMC's dumper truck in Powai

Mumbai: A 47-year-old Bhandup based woman, who stepped out of the house along with her son after over a year and was riding pillion with her son on a scooter, was killed in a road accident on Saturday evening after a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) dumper truck hit their two-wheeler. Powai Police have arrested the driver, Allauddin Sallauddin Shaikh and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.



According to police officials, the deceased woman, identified as Unnati Shirsat, 47, had been indoors amid the pandemic induced lockdown, wherein she never stepped out for an outing. "My sister and I planned an outing for her at Aarey Colony and subsequently, I took mother on my scooter, MH-02-FD-1366, for a ride and my sister was riding pillion with my friend on another motorcycle. While on our way back home, at around 6pm, when we had reached Powai Plaza Signal on the JVLR Road, a BMC dumper truck, MH-01-CV-0929, hit our scooter from the rear side," said the complainant in his statement.



The accident was so severe that the truck's rear wheel went over Unnati's head, crushing her to death. The complainant, Unnati's 23-year-old son, Akshay, sustained injuries in the accident, said Budhan Sawant, senior inspector of Powai police station. The police were summoned to the spot and the duo were rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where Unnati was declared brought dead.



Meanwhile, Powai Police nabbed the truck driver, Allauddin Sallauddin Shaikh, 22, and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence (section 304A), rash driving in a public way (section 279), causing grievous hurt to any person by doing negligent act (section 338), along with sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

