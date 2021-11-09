e-Paper Get App

India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 01:34 PM IST

Pune: Major fire at furniture godown in Pisoli area; no casualty

PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

A major fire broke out at a furniture godown in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday, fire officials said.

No one was injured, they said, adding that furniture items and raw material kept in the premises were gutted in the fire.

The fire broke out around 3.30 am in the godown located in Pisoli area, a fire brigade official said.

"Around 13 to 14 fire tankers were rushed to the spot and it took almost three hours for the firemen to douse the blaze," he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

