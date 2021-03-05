Pune: Latest update on SPPU exams

Last year the exam schedule of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) got disturbed due to COVID-19 and the followed lockdown.

The summer semester exams were cancelled except for the final year students who appeared for the exams in the month of October. And the first semester exams of the university of the current academic year are yet to be conducted.

The university had earlier said that the exams for first-year students would begin from March 30 and exams for second and third-year degree students would start from March 20.

However, as per the latest report by Punekar News, the exams will be postponed by 15 days.

The SPPU has appointed a new agency to hold the online exam and the procedure will take ten days to get completed.

There were demands on social media and otherwise to conduct the exams online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, the Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant had also said universities can conduct exams online as well as offline as per the COVID-19-related situation in their respective areas.