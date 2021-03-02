Pune: SPPU exam likely to be delayed

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on February 9 approved online MCQ (multiple choice questions) examinations for first-year to final-year students.

The university had said that the exams for first-year students would begin from March 30 and exams for second and third-year degree students would start from March 20.

However, as per the report by The Indian Express, the university exam is likely to be delayed. The report has stated that the exams will be delayed as the university is yet to decide on the agency which will conduct the online exam.

In addition to this issue, the SPPU administration has not yet decided whether the exam for a single semester will be conducted or two semesters will be clubbed together.

There were demands on social media and otherwise to conduct the exams online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant had also said universities can conduct exams online as well as offline as per the COVID-19-related situation in their respective areas.

Regular exams for SPPU students were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.