Pune: Jail Officer's Arrest Unveils Grisly Tale Of Attempted Murder Following Sexual Assault

Pune: The community has been left in a state of shock and disbelief as a disturbing crime has come to light involving a prison officer. Yogesh Bhaskarrao Patil, a 52-year-old resident of Jailer Bungalow, Jail Colony, Kolhapur, has been apprehended after allegedly attempting to set fire to a woman constable whom he had previously subjected to a harrowing sexual assault.

The disturbing saga unraveled when a 39-year-old woman constable, employed at the women's prison, exhibited remarkable courage by filing a complaint at Yerwada Police Station. Law enforcement had already been alerted to a grave case of sexual assault perpetrated by Yogesh Patil, the accused jail officer. The victim detailed a series of distressing experiences, including unwelcome advances and menacing threats from Patil, who demanded she retract her allegations under the threat of severe consequences.

Patil's fixation on the constable escalated to horrifying proportions. On Monday (August 14), around 9:30 am, as the woman constable was en route home from work, Patil resurfaced, demanding her company with an unsettling air of intent. Exhibiting knowledge of her rented accommodations, he coerced her into accompanying him.



This chilling encounter led them to the constable's residence, where a sinister twist awaited. Patil absconded with her washing machine during his initial departure, only to return later clutching a plastic bottle brimming with petrol. With a malicious ultimatum, he cornered the already frightened woman—submit or face dire repercussions. Wielding the volatile liquid as a threat, he warned that she would forever remain under his control if she defied his demands.



Driven by desperation for self-preservation, the victim managed to fend off Patil's advances, retreating into an inner room and barricading herself behind a locked door. Despite her courageous resistance, the situation took a dangerous turn when Patil, undeterred, endeavored to set her ablaze, dousing her body with petrol. However, her unwavering strength thwarted his sinister intentions.



Swift police intervention culminated in the arrest of Yogesh Bhaskarrao Patil on charges of attempted murder. This case investigating by Police Inspector Jadhav.

