Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Summons State, CIDCO In Belapur Hill Land Grab

Navi Mumbai: Locals & Environmentalists Form Silent Human Chain In Protest Against Encroachments On Belapur Hill |

Navi Mumbai: Green activist’s concerns of the rampant encroachment on the Belapur Hill has got the attention of the state Human Right’s commission. The commission has suo motu issued summons to highest of the officials from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). The summons are also sent to the State Chief Secretary to explain the issue on Thursday by appearing in person.

The summons was issued on 30 April and the officials comprising NMMC commissioner, CIDCO Managing Director, Thane Collector, the state and principal secretary is to appear before the commissioner on May 9. Greens opined the summons reflecting the failure of the authorities concerned to take action against the large-scale unauthorized constructions on the hill.

Last week, a human chain was formed to raise awareness about the encroachments going unchecked on the hill. The illegal construction has sparked multiple concerns amongst residents about damage caused to the nature as well as the possibility of soil erosion and eventually landslide. “Both NMMC and CIDCO has turned a blind eye to the illegal activities going on the hillock.

There are illegal structures built on the hill top for which many trees have been cut without any permission whatsoever. There is always the fear of landslide in the area,” said the Director of NatConnect Foundation, B.N Kumar.

Residents pointed that the issue has been hanging fire for the past well over nine years when Kalpataru Cooperative Housing Society reported it to the CIDCO when the illegal temple came up on the hill. The commission observed that the authorities are shifting their responsibilities on each other and hence asked the Chief Secretary to decide as to which authority is supposed to act and file an affidavit accordingly.

The authorities were also asked to file details such as the total area of the Belapur Hill, the fact-finding inquiry into the unauthorised constructions and action taken against them, the permissions granted for any construction, apart from the number of cases in which action has been taken.

Meanwhile, on a complaint filed by NatConnect Foundation, the Chief Minister directed the Principal Secretary – Urban Development to look into the land grab racket which started with two to three temples at the bottom of the hill. The construction has now spread to the slope and even top of the hill. “We have nothing against any places of worship but these could be built with official clearances and on legally allotted plots,” Kumar said.