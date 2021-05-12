Pune: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries above 45 years of age on May 13

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Wednesday evening released a list of vaccination centres for the beneficiaries above 45 years of age on May 13.

Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' will be available at 119 centres on May 13, Mohol said. Meanwhile, at all these centres, only those citizens who had taken their first dose before March 29 will be given priority, he added.

Here is the full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres where second dose of 'Covishield' will be administered on May 13: