Pune: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries above 45 years of age on May 13

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Wednesday evening released a list of vaccination centres for the beneficiaries above 45 years of age on May 13.
Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' will be available at 119 centres on May 13, Mohol said. Meanwhile, at all these centres, only those citizens who had taken their first dose before March 29 will be given priority, he added.
Here is the full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres where second dose of 'Covishield' will be administered on May 13:
Meanwhile, the vaccination for the age group of 18-44 has been stopped due to unavailability of doses, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced on Wednesday. "We don't want to stop, but right now we have no vaccines, so we will be giving vaccines right now to 45+ only," Tope said.
The Minister said that Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has promised CM Uddhav Thackeray to deliver 1.5 crore doses of Covishield to Maharashtra after May 20. "We will start the vaccination for 18-44 age group after we receive the vaccine," added Tope.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)