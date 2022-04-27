Pune farmer hires chopper to bring home new-born granddaughter

Pune: Elated with the birth of a granddaughter, a farmer in Pune district hired nothing less than a helicopter to bring her home on Tuesday.

Ajit Pandurang Balwadkar, a resident of Balewadi area on the outskirts of Pune, told reporters that he wanted to accord a grand welcome to Krushika, the newest member of the family.

So when it was time to bring the baby and her mother home from the maternal grandparents' house in nearby Shewal Wadi, he booked a chopper, he said.

