Pune emerges as the happiest city in Maharashtra; 12th in India

The Oxford of the East, Pune has emerged as the happiest city in Maharashtra. It has also achieved 12th rank in the happiness index in India.

As per the report in TOI, Pune emerged as the happiest city in the findings of a survey titled ‘Indian Cities Happiness Report 2020’, between October 2020 to November 2020. The study was done by Rajesh Pilania. During the study, 13,000 people were surveyed across the country in the 34 cities which were selected.

From Maharashtra, Mumbai and Nagpur along with Pune have made it to the list of top 25 happy cities in India. While Nagpur ranked 17th, Mumbai is at 21st position. Ludhiana, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh grabbed the first three positions in the survey.

The happiness index was based on the parameters like age, education, income and the general amenities one needs for living a comfortable life.