Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 387, three fatalities recorded on January 7

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday increased to 19,58,282 with the addition of 3,729 cases, a state health official said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 72 patients, the state's fatality count grew to 49,897, he said.

A total of 3,350 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment during the day, pushing the recovery count further to 18,56,109.

The number of active patients in the state is 51,111 at present.

With 65,182 tests conducted during the day, the number of tests performed so far in the state went up to 1,31,99,201.

(With PTI inputs)